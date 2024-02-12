Pune: Actress Sonali Kulkarni Kickstarts 'Persona Fest-24' At MIT-ADT; Rinku Rajguru Joins Celebration - See Pics |

The MIT Art, Design, and Technology University launched its sixth edition of 'Persona Fest-24' with grandeur and enthusiasm recently. The event witnessed the inauguration by actress Sonali Kulkarni, who emphasised the pivotal role of art in education and social enrichment.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Kulkarni advocated for the inclusion of art alongside traditional education, asserting that art is instrumental in keeping individuals socially alive. She encouraged students to explore their artistic talents, underscoring the importance of events like 'Persona Fest' in fostering creativity and self-expression.

The event was graced by prominent personalities including actress Rinku Rajguru, Executive President and Vice-Chancellor of MIT-ADT University Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive Director of MITCOM Dr Sunita Karad, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Anant Chakradeo, Dr Ramchandra Pujeri, Dr Mohit Dubey, Registrar Dr Mahesh Chopde, Dr Virendra Shete, Dr Rajnishkaur Sachdev-Bedi, Dr Nachiket Thakur, and Dr Milind Dhobley.

Kulkarni mesmerised the audience with her rendition of 'Shivavandana,' setting the tone for the festival. Rajguru, known for her impactful roles, inspired students to embrace their college experiences fully and make the most of opportunities for self-discovery.

Prof Dr Mangesh Karad reiterated the university's commitment to nurturing artistic talents through platforms like 'Persona Fest,' emphasising its role in shaping well-rounded individuals ready to contribute to society.

The campus of MIT-ADT was adorned with vibrant decorations, signalling the commencement of four days of artistic celebrations. Notable personalities such as actors Adinath Kothare, Ankush Chaudhary, and stand-up comedian Gaurav Kapoor are set to grace the event, further adding to its allure.

As 'Persona Fest-24' unfolds, it promises to be a captivating journey of creativity, talent exploration, and cultural exchange, reaffirming MIT-ADT's dedication to fostering a vibrant arts community within its campus and beyond.