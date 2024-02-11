PHOTOS: Pune's Youngsters Gear Up For Valentine's Day With Rose, Greeting & Teddy Bear Purchases

By: Aakash Singh | February 11, 2024
Pune's youth are eagerly preparing for Valentine's Day by purchasing roses, greeting cards, and teddy bears from various stores across the city
Some innovative gift shops in Pune are offering customised options, allowing customers to personalise their purchases with special messages or photos
Teddy bear shops are another popular destination for Pune's youth, with many choosing adorable plush toys as gifts to accompany their Valentine's Day celebrations
Many young couples in Pune are planning romantic gestures such as surprise deliveries of flowers and gifts to make their Valentine's Day celebrations memorable
Greeting card stores are bustling with activity as young couples search for the perfect card to convey their heartfelt messages to their loved ones
Flower shops in Pune are witnessing a surge in sales as youngsters flock to buy fresh roses in vibrant colours to express their love and affection
The streets of Pune are adorned with colourful displays of roses, greeting cards, and teddy bears, creating a festive atmosphere in anticipation of the romantic day
What special plans do you have in mind for your Valentine's Day celebration?
