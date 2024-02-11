 Pune: Ink Hurled On Banner Declaring Ajit Pawar's Wife, Sunetra Pawar, As 'Future MP
Speculation is rife in political circles about the candidature of Ajit Pawar's wife from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency against the backdrop of a split in the NCP

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
Unidentified persons threw ink on a banner with the photograph of Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, declaring her as the next Lok Sabha member in Pune district.

A video of the incident, which occurred in Karhati village in Baramati taluka, the home turf of the Pawars, has gone viral on social media.

Police rushed to the spot and the banner was removed, an official said on Sunday.

Notably, the banner declared Sunetra Pawar as an "upcoming MP" and appealed to people to elect her with a huge margin.

Speculation is rife in political circles about the candidature of Ajit Pawar's wife from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency against the backdrop of a split in the NCP.

In a setback to Sharad Pawar, the Election Commission recently recognised the Ajit Pawar-led faction as the real NCP and allotted it the clock symbol.

Ajit Pawar's cousin sister Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, is the sitting MP from Baramati.

Such posters about Sunetra Pawar's candidature had come up in Baramati in the past also.

Baramati assembly constituency is represented by Ajit Pawar.

