Pune: Toxic Foam Floats On Surface Of Sacred Indrayani River In Alandi; Watch Video

Pune: On Sunday morning, a thick layer of hazardous foam was observed floating on the surface of the Indrayani River near the Alandi town of Pune. The Indrayani River's white foam persists, casting doubt on the purported efforts of the local self-government authorities.

Although they have been critical of other local self-government groups, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has not yet addressed the issue of river pollution.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A thick layer of toxic foam floats on the surface of Indrayani River in Alandi town of Pune. pic.twitter.com/kSaCIbyQy6 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

The residents and environmental activists have actively voiced their concerns about river pollution and have demanded that both the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) take strict action against those responsible.

According to reports, last year in June district collector Rajesh Deshmukh had called for immediate action to be taken to control the pollution issue that has been polluting sacred Indrayani river but so far no action has been taken.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had earlier announced the preparation of a Detailed Project Report to cleanse the Indrayani river but the condition of the river remains still the same.

The chief minister while speaking at Kiwale had said that, "We have resolved to free the Indrayani river from pollution in Dehu and Alandi. We have prepared the Detailed Project Report and are now awaiting the Centre’s sanction. We are following up on the issue and are confident that we will get the permission for it."

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the river runs for eighteen kilometres, from Dehu Road to Charholi. When toxic foam started to emerge in the river last year, environmentalists and members of the public criticised the state government and the PCMC for their role in the river's condition.