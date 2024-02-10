Pune l Responsible Must Face Strict Action: Kin Of Alandi Explosion Victims |

Two days after an explosion took place in an electric transformer near Alandi in Pune district's Solu Village, the death toll has risen to three. Police have detained the firm owner in relation to the case.

While speaking with the relatives of the victims, the Free Press Journal learned that they expressed a sense of frustration and sought strict action against those responsible.

Most of the injured didn't receive burn injuries but sustained injuries due to the second impact. Datta Gawade, whose son is admitted, said, "My three-year-old son was playing in the home's courtyard when the explosion incident happened. My home was also damaged in this incident. It is a shocking incident for us. Three to four neighbouring houses were also damaged. My son is admitted to the hospital and receiving treatment. Those responsible for this incident must face strict action, and the government must provide compensation for the affected people."

Relatives demand compensation

Somnath Thakur said, "My 5-year-old daughter was playing with my father in the courtyard when the explosion happened. Both my daughter and father were injured in this incident. My home is in front of the company, which has been shut down for the last three to four years, with the bank sealing the premises. Construction of my new home was underway, and it has been damaged in this incident. My question is, who is responsible for this incident? We are from a lower-middle-class family, and the government should look into this matter and provide compensation to the affected people and families."

A relative (not mentioned by name) of Basvraj Bansode said, "I am staying in Chakan. When this incident happened, I received a call about it. Basvraj Bansode is my relative, and I immediately rushed to the hospital to help the family because his wife was alone and unable to fill out the medical forms."

In this incident, Baby Thakur was also injured, and her relative Sanket Sonewane told FPJ, "She is my relative, and her house is near the company. When the blast happened, she tried to save her life, and amidst all this, a wall collapsed, injuring her. She runs a vegetable shop, and she was in the shop with my uncle, Deepak Sadashiv Thakur, who was also injured in this incident."

In this matter, two people have been named as suspects, and a case has been registered at the Alandi police station. The incident occurred at Specific Alloys Pvt Ltd company in Solu village around 5pm on Thursday.

Police Sub-Inspector Tukaram Khadke filed a complaint. The accused are named Narendra Mohanlal Surana and Phanendra Harakchandra Munuth. According to the complaint, the accused's company was shut down four years ago, but explosives were still kept on the premises. Previously, this company manufactured Aluminum Ingot.

The deceased have been identified as Nagnaath Panchal (age 55, Khed), Santosh Mane (age 47, Alandi), and Ramchandra Nimbalkar (age 80, Khed).

The injured individuals have been identified as Abdul Salam Khan (age 50, Solu village), Monu Gautam (age 25, Solu village), Dinesh Ramkishan Moraya (age 20, Solu village), Basvraj Tammana Bansode (age 50, Solu village), Baby Thakur (age 69, Solu Village), Nivriti Laxman Thakur (age 59, Solu village), Smriti Somnath Thakur (age 5, Solu village), Ranveer Vilash Gawade (age 3, Solu village), and Vitthal Thakur (age 75, Solu village).