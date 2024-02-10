'Brazen Bid To Murder Democracy': Opposition Lashes Out At BJP After Journalist Nikhil Wagle's Car Gets Vandalised In Pune

File

The opposition lashed out at the ruling BJP in Maharashtra following the vandalism of Nikhil Wagle's car on Friday.

Journalist Nikhil Wagle's car got attacked in Pune on Friday. Allegedly, it was BJP workers who attacked Wagle over his defamatory remark made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and veteran leader LK Advani.

Some people, whose identities not known, threw ink at his car in Pune's Deccan area while he was on his way to speak at the "Nirbhay Bano" rally organised by Rashtra Seva Dal. They damaged his car's windscreen and side windows during the attack.

Nikhil Waghle had allegedly made defamatory remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Advani on the social media platform X. Wagle made the statement after LK Advani was deferred for Bharat Ratna award, the country's higfhest civilian award.

Later, a FIR was registered against the journalist in Pune BJP leader Sunil Deodhar. He was charged with defamation and promoting enmity between two groups.

"Strongly Condemn The Incident": Opposition Slams Ruling BJP

Nationalist Congress Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Supriya Sule questioned the BJP, asking who gave them permission to start riots.

"Senior journalist Nikhil Wagle was attacked by BJP workers and pelted with stones. Some girls passing by on the road were injured in this outrageous incident. While this was happening, the police were just watching," Sule posted on X.

"Did anyone order the police not to take action on this occasion? Who gave license to the BJP to openly riot in such a manner? In this country, there is a long tradition of countering ideas with ideas. Does BJP want to break this tradition and create an identity as a nation of hooligans? Strongly condemn this incident," she wrote further.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that many female workers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were attacked by individuals linked to the BJP. The MVA comprises Raut's party along with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharadchandra Pawar.

Several MVA women karyakartas beaten up by BJP goons, eggs, stones, bricks hurled at them, Pune police remain spectators,

senior journalist Nikhil Wagle's car smashed, ink, eggs thrown at his car..Brazen Bid to murder democracy by BJP in Pune...MVA will not be deterred, Shame on… https://t.co/7HlLGL7IPJ — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) February 9, 2024

"Several MVA women karyakartas beaten up by BJP goons, eggs, stones, bricks hurled at them, Pune police remain spectators. Senior journalist Nikhil Wagle's car smashed, ink, and eggs thrown at his car... Brazen bid to murder democracy by BJP in Pune... MVA will not be deterred," he said on X.

Deputy CM Asks Police Take Action

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the police would take action against anyone, including BJP workers, who resort to vigilantism. However, he also emphasized that making derogatory remarks against senior leaders was inappropriate.

