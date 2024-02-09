Pune: Journalist Nikhil Wagle's Car Attacked With Stones, Eggs Amid BJP-Opposition Face Off At 'Nirbhay Bano' Event; Visuals Surface

X

Bharatiya Janata Party workers, on Friday, allegedly vandalised senior journalist Nikhil Wagle’s car while he was on his way to attend 'Nirbhay Bano' event at Pune's Sane Guruji Smarak auditorium. As per reports, protestors chanted slogans and pelted stones and eggs at the car. This incident comes at the heels of BJP workers filing a complaint, urging authorities to to prevent Wagle from conducting any programs in Pune.

BJP workers vandalise d vehicle of Sr Journalist ⁦@waglenikhil⁩ & advocate Aseem Sarode in Pune when they were on their way to attend the function — Nirbhay Bano — Be fearless in Pune. Protestors chanting slogans, & vandalising the car & trying to assault people who in car. pic.twitter.com/k2Dh8TTodY — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) February 9, 2024

The event, organized by activist Vishwambhar Choudhary and human rights lawyer Asim Sarode, faced opposition from the city's BJP unit due to the presence of journalist Nikhil Wagle. Wagle, a vocal critic of the BJP government, had recently made controversial remarks about BJP leader LK Advani.

Police escort the trio safely to the event

Reports suggest that the situation escalated when the vehicle carrying Wagle, Choudhary, and Sarode was attacked by alleged BJP supporters while en route from Sarode's home in the Deccan area. Stones and eggs were hurled at their vehicle, resulting in a broken windshield. The police intervened and escorted them safely to the event venue.

Dheeraj Ghate, President of the BJP's Pune City Unit, had previously expressed opposition to the event and requested the city police to deny permission. In response, opposition parties, including the Congress and AAP, vowed to ensure the event's continuation and provide security to the speakers.

At the venue on Friday, BJP supporters and opposition workers confronted each other, amidst heavy police presence. Slogans were exchanged, with BJP workers chanting 'Nikhil Wagle Murdabad' while opposition supporters countered with 'Jai Bheem' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Opposition leaders, including Mohan Joshi, Ramesh Bagwe, Avinash Bagwe, Abhay Chhajed, and Manas Kambale, were present at the venue. However, the event faced delays as key speakers Wagle and Sarode were unable to arrive on time amidst the chaos.