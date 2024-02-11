Pune: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Crore Fund For Warkari Education Institute | X/@InfoDivPune

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the student hostel 'Bankatswamy Sadan' of the Warkari Education Institute at Alandi in Pune district on Sunday. During the inauguration, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader announced a ₹5 crore fund for the construction of a hostel to accommodate 500 students studying at the institute.

Addressing the gathering, Fadnavis expressed satisfaction at the work of the Warkari Education Institute. He highlighted the institute's role in promoting the values of Bhagwat Dharma, which inspires society. Fadnavis emphasised the importance of imparting Indian cultural thought to millions of people through the students of the institute. He praised the institute's adherence to the teachings of Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Tukaram, and the Vedas, highlighting its century-old tradition and its commitment to furthering it.

Fadnavis underscored the government's support for expanding social education by providing financial assistance to the institution, ensuring that more students have access to quality education.

The programme was attended by students and members of the Warkari Education Institute.

The newly inaugurated 'Bankatswamy Sadan' comprises two floors with a total area of 774.40 square metres, featuring 20 rooms and a toilet. The government allocated a fund of ₹1 crore for this hostel, contributing to the construction of 10 rooms on each floor.