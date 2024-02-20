Pune Reports African Swine Fever: Pigs Culled In Camp Area; Can Humans Get Infected? |

Pune has reported its first two cases of the highly contagious African Swine Fever Virus (ASFV), a fatal infection with a 100 percent mortality rate among pigs. Discovered late last month, the infected pigs were promptly euthanised, and a culling operation was carried out within a 1-kilometer radius in Pune Camp, where the infections were identified.

Dr Devendra Jadhav, State Deputy Director of Disease Control (Animal Husbandry), emphasised that culling is the only recourse, as there is currently no cure for ASFV.

All you need to know about African Swine Fever

First reported in Lungsen village in south Mizoram's Lunglei district bordering Bangladesh on March 21, 2021, ASFV was initially considered contained by December but resurfaced in February 2022. While not a threat to human health, ASFV has severe consequences for pig populations and the farming economy.

The disease has recently been reported in other states, including Assam, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), ASF is a highly contagious and fatal viral disease of pigs, first detected in Kenya in 1921. Transmission is linked to contact with warthogs.

Symptoms of ASF include high-grade fever, bloody diarrhea, darkening of the skin (particularly ears and snout), improper or heavy breathing, and coughing among pigs. Authorities are urging pet owners, pig farm operators, and veterinary doctors to promptly report any symptoms related to the virus to facilitate immediate action.