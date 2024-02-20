Pune Breaking! 600kg Mephedrone Worth ₹1,100 Crore Seized - Pics Inside

Pune Breaking! 600kg Mephedrone Worth ₹1,100 Crore Seized | File Photo

The Pune Police have seized as much as 600kg of mephedrone worth ₹1,100 crore, officials informed on Tuesday.

550kg of mephedrone was seized from a chemical company in Kurkumbh village in Daund tehsil, while 55kg was confiscated in another raid at two godowns, they said.

Three individuals have been arrested so far, and the investigation is still ongoing, they added.

The police suspect the involvement of foreigners in the drug supply racket.

(This is a breaking story)