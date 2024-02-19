Pune Nightlife Gets Safety Boost: Police Commissioner Rolls Out Strict Guidelines, Section 144 Imposed |

In a move aimed at enhancing safety and security, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has implemented stringent guidelines, invoking Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), for clubs, bars, and pubs in Pune.

Commissioner Kumar said, "The CrPC 144 section notification is being issued for 14 days. We will take feedback from people and stakeholders before deciding on further action." The measures are expected to be subject to review based on feedback and stakeholder input.

The new guidelines encompass various measures to create a safer environment for patrons and maintain order in the city's nightlife scene. Key aspects include the mandatory installation of CCTV cameras in all premises (excluding washrooms) to bolster security, stringent background checks for bouncers with explicit permission required for exceptions, and a comprehensive ban on all forms of hookah and sheesha.

Furthermore, smoking will be restricted to designated areas within these establishments, and a strict music curfew will silence amplified sounds by 10 PM, aligning with noise regulations. Clubs, pubs, bars, and restaurants are instructed not to extend operations beyond the stipulated deadline of 1:30 AM, promoting adherence to legal operating hours.

Licensing requirements mandate that all clubs, restaurants, and bars possess a valid FL3 license from the excise department, reinforcing compliance with regulatory norms. Commissioner Amitesh Kumar emphasised a zero-tolerance stance on establishments operating without proper licenses.