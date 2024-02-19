Pune: Youth's Self-Immolation Leads To Death In Wagholi; Police Officers Suspended |

The youth who set himself on fire in front of the Wagholi police Chowki died during treatment on Monday. A young man, identified as Rohidas Ashok Jadhav (age 32, resident of Wagholi), who set himself on fire on the premises of the Wagholi police post due to abusive behaviour, died on Monday morning during the investigation.

This incident occurred on February 13 in front of the Wagholi police Chowki. He was being treated at a private hospital. Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil has taken suspension action against Assistant sub Inspector Ashok Ghegde, Constable Kailas Ugle, and Constable Mahendra Shinde of Wagholi police Chowki .

The Lonikand police registered a cognisable offence, and in the case of Rohidas Jadhav's attempted suicide by setting himself on fire, the police filed a case against 15 people, including a construction worker, for caste abuse and incitement to suicide. Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar promptly transferred the Senior Police Inspector of Lonikand Police Station.