Pune Navratri Festival's 29th Edition Promises Ten Days Of Cultural Extravaganza

The 29th Pune Navratri Festival, known for its fusion of art, culture, music, and dance will commence with an opening ceremony on October 15 at 5:30 PM at Shri Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch in Swargate, Pune.

The Pune Navratri Festival is a cultural extravaganza that spans ten consecutive days during Navratri and is considered one of Maharashtra's largest cultural festivals. For the past 24 years, the Pune Navratri Women's Festival has been celebrated as part of this event. The festival offers a diverse range of cultural experiences, providing attendees with a rich and engaging cultural immersion.

The inauguration will be officiated by NCP Working President and Member of Parliament, Supriya Sule, with Senior Gandhian thinker Ulhas Pawar presiding over the event. Abba Bagul, former Deputy Mayor of Pune and organising chairman of the Pune Navratri Festival, shared this information.

"Mahan Nari Shakti"

The festival's opening ceremony will feature a special attraction, "Mahan Nari Shakti," with the felicitation of ten renowned film actresses, including Amrita Dhongde, Hemangi Kavi, Bhargavi Chirmule, Sania Chaudhary, Aditi Dravid, Rujuta Soman, Kartiki Adamane, Vaishali Jadhav, Shweta Pardeshi, Sayli Paradkar, and choreographer Nikita Moghe.

Every year, the festival bestows the prestigious "Shri Laxmimata Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar" on individuals who have excelled in various fields. The honorees this year include Dr Sanjay Malpani (Entrepreneur), Dr Asmita Jagtap (Executive Director, Bharati Hospital, Pune), Swagat Thorat (Painter and Wildlife Photographer), Dr Ganesh Chandanshive (Folk Artist), and Rupa and Deepa Parbhanikar (Lavani Dancers).

The festival will feature various captivating performances, including 'Om Kalika' by dancer Shama Bhate of Pune's Nadarup Sansthan, 'Amba Aali O Paoli' by Devi's Ghangal and Jagar Swati Dhokte, Vinod Dhokte, and a program titled 'Shivarajyabhishek' commemorating the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation. Additionally, there will be a performance of 'Bollywood Dhamaka' by artists from the Sandy Dance Academy, followed by 'Maharashtra Mahanayaika' presented by 'Payalvrund' and choreographed by Nikita Moghe.

Wide array of cultural programs

The formal Ghatasthapana will take place at Shivdarshan, Dakshinatya Dhatni's Sri Lakshmimata Temple on Sunday, October 15, at 8:15 AM, with Jayashree and Aaba Bagul participating.

Several dignitaries, including Former Minister of State Dr Vishwajit Kadam, MLC Vandana Chavan, MLA Madhuri Misal, MLA Sangram Thopte, MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, Congress city chief Mohan Joshi, Dipti Chaudhari, Arvind Shinde, Ramesh Bagwe, Balasaheb Shivarkar, Abhay Chhajed, Kamal Vivasaye, Prashant Jagtap, Sanjay More, Vishal Chordia, Sudhir Wagholikar, and Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar Comissioner of Poince Ritesh Kumar, will attend the event as Chief Guests.

The festival will feature a wide array of cultural programs, including a grand opening ceremony, the "Shri Laxmimata Jeevan Gaurav Award," the "Maharishi Award, 'Sweet 90 Asha'" celebrating Asha Bhosle's 90th birthday, a Marathi poets' meet, "Vinodveer Atre" on Acharya Atre's centenary silver jubilee birth anniversary, "Ek Sham Dev Anand Ke Naam" on actor Dev Anand's birth centenary, "Shivarajyabhishek" to mark the 350th anniversary of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, "O Mere Dilke Chain" on the death anniversary of veteran singer Kishore Kumar, and the comedy-drama "Yada KAdachir Returns," among others.

These cultural programs will be held daily from October 15 to October 24 at 7:00 PM at Ganesh Kala Krida Theater in Swargate.

