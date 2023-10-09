NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Launches Website For 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' From Pune To Nagpur |

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar launched the official website for the "Yuva Sangharsh Yatra," a foot march from Pune to Nagpur aimed at highlighting the challenges faced by Maharashtra's youth. During a press conference in Pune, Pawar introduced this digital platform to facilitate information dissemination and registration for the padayatra, making it easy for individuals to sign up and participate. Interested participants can register at https://www.yuvasangharshyatra.com, and a helpline number will be launched soon to provide additional support to the cause.

The march is scheduled to commence on October 24 and conclude in Nagpur during the winter session. The yatra will traverse 28 talukas and 420 villages across ten districts, covering a wide geographical area, including Pune, Nagar, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Washim, Amravati, Yavatmal, and Nagpur

Official kickoff for the rally on October 25

The official kickoff for the rally is on October 25, with visits to significant landmarks such as Mahatma Phule Wada and Lal Mahal, along with a tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Tulapur. The yatra also plans to incorporate Diwali celebrations into its schedule.

Read Also Pune: Leaders Including Rohit Pawar Rally Behind General Motor Workers Union In Hunger Strike

Following issues to gain weight

During this yatra, a broad spectrum of topics will be discussed, including contractual recruitment, government exam paper leaks, corruption, pending teacher vacancies, the establishment of a youth commission, special programs for innovative young farmers, interest waivers on education loans for unemployed youth of more than two years, district-wise hostels for working women, the Shakti Act, empowerment initiatives for organisations like Sarathi, BARTI, and Mahajyoti Institutions, discontinuation of the school adoption scheme, reskilling efforts, plans for a separate policy to attract IT companies to tier-two cities, the establishment of industrial units at the taluka level, student hostels in every district, and opportunities for youth in sports, among other significant issues.

The yatra will advocate for the state government to revoke the government resolution (GR) on contractual recruitment in its departments, refund the Rs 1,000 collected from aspirants during talathi recruitment, and annul the GR concerning the adoption of government schools, among other key issues. Pawar stated that they would engage in dialogues with youth along the route, record their demands, and present them during the winter session of the state assembly in Nagpur.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)