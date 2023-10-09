Pune Crime: Two Duped Of ₹8 Lakh In Railway Job Scam | Representative Image

The Bund Garden police have apprehended five individuals for allegedly impersonating government officials and extorting nearly ₹8 lakh from job seekers by providing counterfeit appointment letters for positions within the Indian Railways.

According to law enforcement authorities, the accused individuals—Kishore Gangaram Atwe (44), Prakash Narayan Rathod (39), Jitendra Amriklal Khosla (43), Yadav Sonerao Ingle (44), and Sunil Humchand Kayte (26)—have been charged under sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Reportedly, the accused duped Durgadas Lakshman Gadve (23) and Ganesh Baban Gadve (23), both hailing from Buldhana, by falsely presenting themselves as public servants who could facilitate their employment with the railways. The victims were promised roles as data entry operators within the Pune Railway division, with an annual salary of ₹8 lakh each.

To deceive the victims, the accused fabricated counterfeit appointment letters from the railways, successfully gaining the trust of their targets.

The deception unravelled when Durgadas and Ganesh arrived at the Pune railway station on October 3, around 2:30 pm, clutching their supposed appointment letters as proof of their job offers. They presented these letters to the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of the Railway Protection Force, Pune, Uday Singh Pawar.

Upon immediate inspection, Pawar discerned the fraudulent nature of the appointment letters and promptly instructed a police constable to file a complaint concerning the matter.

