Pimpri-Chinchwad To Get Separate District Named 'Shivneri' & Water Metro Proposed -- What We Know So Far About BJP's Manifesto For PCMC Elections 2026

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its upcoming manifesto for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) proposes a new district for the city, distinct from Pune District, named Shivneri. Although murmurs and discussions about this have existed before, as when Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge made a demand in 2023, the national party announcing plans for it in their manifesto is a huge update.

Pimpri-Chinchwad city has surpassed the population of 30 lakh, and the industrial city is growing more than ever. With IT hubs like Hinjawadi and industrial hubs like Chakan and Mahalunge evolving near it, the idea of carving out a separate district has surfaced for the past few years.

Hints of what might exist in the BJP’s manifesto for the city were given on Saturday by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his campaign speech for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections.

Although the official manifesto has not yet been released by the party, they plan to include these plans in their manifesto. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, speaking on Sunday, said that their party won't oppose it if it benefits the Pimpri-Chinchwad city in any way.

Earlier, the state government had announced plans to create a total of three municipal corporations in Pune district by adding one more to the existing two. However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis scaled back the proposal just hours after his deputy, Ajit Pawar, announced it while speaking to the media.

BJP leaders argue that Pimpri-Chinchwad needs a distinct identity in postal addresses and on online shopping platforms, instead of being grouped under Pune.

Water Metro, New Lok Sabha Constituency Also in the Works

The proposed development agenda outlines a comprehensive vision for urban growth, sustainability, and citizen welfare. Key initiatives include introducing water metro services on the Pawana, Mula, and Indrayani rivers as an alternative transport mode in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Also, the BJP plans to adopt a water-first policy for new construction approvals and develop the Dehu–Alandi Bhakti Corridor. The plan also focuses on innovation and sustainability through a Waste-to-Wealth Technology Park and a Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation, and Training.

Citizen-centric measures include a one-stop shop and special task force to help residents access government schemes, mohalla clinics for accessible healthcare, and free legal aid. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government is actively pursuing red zone issues with the Defence Ministry and undertaking fresh flood-line surveys to resolve long-pending concerns of affected residents. BJP is also pushing to create a new Lok Sabha constituency in the area.