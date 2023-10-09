 Pune News: Major Fire Breaks Out In Pimpri Chinchwad Following LPG Cylinder Explosion, None Injured; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune News: Major Fire Breaks Out In Pimpri Chinchwad Following LPG Cylinder Explosion, None Injured; Visuals Surface

Pune News: Major Fire Breaks Out In Pimpri Chinchwad Following LPG Cylinder Explosion, None Injured; Visuals Surface

The incident occurred around 10:30 pm on Sunday and preliminary information suggests that four to five LPG cylinders exploded, the officials said. The tanker containing the LPG, however, remained unaffected, they added.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 07:53 AM IST
article-image
Pune News: Major Fire Breaks Out In Pimpri Chinchwad Following LPG Cylinder Explosion, None Injured; Visuals Surface |

Pune: A major fire broke out in Pimpri Chinchwad city's Tathawade area on Sunday night after multiple LPG cylinders exploded, triggering a panic among local people, according to fire officials.

Police and officials of the fire department said it is suspected that LPG was being illegally filled into the cylinders from a tanker. Following the explosion, a couple of buses belonging to a nearby college also caught fire, they said.

Fire Led To Explosion Of LPG Cylinders

The incident occurred around 10:30 pm and preliminary information suggests that four to five LPG cylinders exploded, the officials said. The tanker containing the LPG, however, remained unaffected, they added.

An official from the Pimpri Chinchwad fire department said fire tenders and water tankers were promptly dispatched to the scene and they successfully brought the fire under control. He added that the loud explosions triggered a panic among the locals.

Read Also
Pune: Major Fire Breaks Out At Three Factories In Dhayari
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: Major Fire Breaks Out In Pimpri Chinchwad Following LPG Cylinder Explosion, None Injured;...

Pune News: Major Fire Breaks Out In Pimpri Chinchwad Following LPG Cylinder Explosion, None Injured;...

From MiG to Sukhoi: See Pictures Of Aeromodelling Show In Pune

From MiG to Sukhoi: See Pictures Of Aeromodelling Show In Pune

Kolhapur: 5,000 Subsidized Biogas Units By Gokul Bring Economic Boost To Women Dairy Producers In...

Kolhapur: 5,000 Subsidized Biogas Units By Gokul Bring Economic Boost To Women Dairy Producers In...

Pune Hosts Spectacular Aeromodelling Show On Air Force Day

Pune Hosts Spectacular Aeromodelling Show On Air Force Day

Pune: Police Register Case Against Unidentified Individuals After Boulders Found On Rail Tracks...

Pune: Police Register Case Against Unidentified Individuals After Boulders Found On Rail Tracks...