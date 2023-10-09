Pune News: Major Fire Breaks Out In Pimpri Chinchwad Following LPG Cylinder Explosion, None Injured; Visuals Surface |

Pune: A major fire broke out in Pimpri Chinchwad city's Tathawade area on Sunday night after multiple LPG cylinders exploded, triggering a panic among local people, according to fire officials.

Police and officials of the fire department said it is suspected that LPG was being illegally filled into the cylinders from a tanker. Following the explosion, a couple of buses belonging to a nearby college also caught fire, they said.

Fire Led To Explosion Of LPG Cylinders

The incident occurred around 10:30 pm and preliminary information suggests that four to five LPG cylinders exploded, the officials said. The tanker containing the LPG, however, remained unaffected, they added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

An official from the Pimpri Chinchwad fire department said fire tenders and water tankers were promptly dispatched to the scene and they successfully brought the fire under control. He added that the loud explosions triggered a panic among the locals.

Read Also Pune: Major Fire Breaks Out At Three Factories In Dhayari

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)