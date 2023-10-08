 Pune: Police Register Case Against Unidentified Individuals After Boulders Found On Rail Tracks Between Akurdi & Chinchwad
No arrest has been made so far and further investigation is underway

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
Pune: Police have registered a case against unidentified miscreants for allegedly placing boulders on rail tracks between Akurdi and Chinchwad stations, officials said on Saturday.

A day earlier a major tragedy was averted when vigilant railway personnel spotted boulders on time and alerted the driver of a Mumbai-bound express train coming on the line, officials said.

A police official on Saturday said a case has been registered at Chinchwad police station against unidentified persons under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 150 (1) (A) of Railways Act.

No arrest has been made so far and further investigation is underway, he said.

On Friday, an alert guard of a Pune-bound suburban train running on the parallel tracks spotted the boulders and informed the Chinchwad station master.

The station master of Chinchwad in turn alerted the loco pilot (driver) of 16352 UP Nagarcoil-Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Express coming on the tracks. The train was halted until the boulders were removed from the tracks, Railway officials had said.

