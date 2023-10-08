Pune Is A City Of Thoughts And Innovative Ideas: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | @dpradhanbjp

"Pune is a city of thoughts and innovative ideas. The city, which has a rich history, always stands at the forefront in the fields of education and innovation," stated Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday. He highlighted Pune's contributions to various significant areas, including research, policy decisions, academia, the incorporation of welfare-centric governance and women-led development, scientific research, and more. Pradhan was speaking at the Vidyarthi Samman Samaroh at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

During the programme, the Union Minister emphasised Pune's leading role in shaping Indian civilization, with SPPU serving as one of its epicenters. He added, "Today, emerging economies have high expectations from India-led models, and Pune has the potential to meet these expectations."

During his visit to Pune, Pradhan also attended the 29th convocation of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) as the chief guest. While addressing the convocation, he congratulated the degree recipients and encouraged them to focus on building competencies and life skills.

"India is going to be the most happening place in the next 25 years because of the country’s talented Yuva Shakti. I urge you all to think big and move ahead with a vision of fulfilling society’s aspirations as well as global responsibilities. The 21st century is going to be a knowledge-based society where the primary source for development, growth, economies, and society will be knowledge. Indians now have global responsibilities, and their visions and actions should be directed towards the entire world," he emphasised.

Pradhan described GIPE as "one of the most sacred temples" of learning and research, particularly in the fields of economics and social science. He highlighted the institution's role in shaping scholarly discourse for the welfare of Indian citizens and the prosperity of the nation.

During his visit to Pune, Pradhan also inaugurated Symbiosis Ishanya Bhavan at Symbiosis International University. "I am confident this vibrant facility will inspire, enlighten, and enrich students, particularly from the north-eastern states," he said at the inauguration.

