Pune: Fatal Minibus Accident On Varandha Ghat Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

One person was killed and four others sustained serious injuries when a tempo-traveller minibus veered off the Bhor Mahad Road in Varandha Ghat and plunged 60 feet into a ravine in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajinkya Sanjay Kolte, a resident of Dhankawadi. The injured individuals have been identified as Rajendra Lala Misal, Ramesh Tukaram Mahadik, Subhash Kadam, and Karishma Uttam Kamble.

Officials from Bhor police station reported that 10 individuals were travelling in a 17-seater tempo-traveller minibus operated by a private entity. The bus had departed from Swargate and was transporting passengers to Chiplun. The accident occurred around 2.45am in Shirgaon village.

"Initial investigation suggests that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and plummet into the ravine. Five individuals sustained injuries in the accident and were referred to a hospital in Bhor. Unfortunately, one of them, Ajinkya Sanjay Kolte, succumbed to his injuries," stated a police officer.

