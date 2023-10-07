 Pune: Ganpati Pandals Refuse To Relinquish Road Space Despite Repeated Warnings
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Despite repeated reminders and warnings from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Ganpati pandals in the city are refusing to relinquish road space designated for commuting.

Recently, the PMC took action by removing 26 pandals and issuing notices to 70 mandals that had failed to comply with the directive to remove their pandals and hoardings. The civic body also seized materials from some non-compliant mandals.

Officials had granted Ganpati mandals a two-day window to clear the pandals from city roads following the conclusion of the festival on September 27. However, a significant number of mandals have yet to initiate the process, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters navigating the city's roads.

PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar had issued a clear directive for pandals to be removed from the roads by October 7. He also cautioned that any observed potholes and encroachments on footpaths more than 10 days after Ganeshotsav would result in strict action against those responsible.

Madhav Jagtap, Deputy Commissioner of the PMC Anti-Encroachment Department, emphasised that many mandals have disregarded the deadline for pandal removal and indicated that such non-compliant mandals would face blacklisting.

