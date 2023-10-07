 Pune: Work For Vishrantwadi Chowk Flyover To Begin Soon; Project To Resolve Traffic Issue In Dhanori
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Work For Vishrantwadi Chowk Flyover To Begin Soon; Project To Resolve Traffic Issue In Dhanori

Pune: Work For Vishrantwadi Chowk Flyover To Begin Soon; Project To Resolve Traffic Issue In Dhanori

This flyover aims to alleviate the traffic congestion issue at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Work For Vishrantwadi Chowk Flyover To Begin Soon; Project To Resolve Traffic Issue In Dhanori |

The Pune Municipal Corporation has given the green light to a 62 crore proposal for a flyover at Vishrantwadi Chowk on Alandi Road.

This flyover aims to alleviate the traffic congestion issue at Dr Mukundrao Ambedkar Chowk (Vishrantwadi Chowk). Once completed, it will greatly improve the commute for those using Alandi Road, Dhanori Road, and Airport Road.

The funding for the flyover has been approved in the estimate committee meeting of the civic body. Wadgaonsheri MLA Sunil Tingre, who has been advocating for the project in his constituency to relieve traffic congestion, has confirmed that work will commence soon, followed by the tender process for the bridge construction.

Read Also
Maharashtra: IMD Confirms Monsoon's Withdrawal From Mumbai, Nagpur & Pune
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New IIM in Pune? Here's What We Know So Far As PCMC Seeks Transfer Of Land In Moshi

New IIM in Pune? Here's What We Know So Far As PCMC Seeks Transfer Of Land In Moshi

WATCH VIDEO: Norwegian dance Sensation The Quick Style Perfoms In Pune; Enchants Punekars at Phoenix...

WATCH VIDEO: Norwegian dance Sensation The Quick Style Perfoms In Pune; Enchants Punekars at Phoenix...

Pune Crime: Astrologer Robbed Of ₹95,001 During Fake Consultation In Koregaon Park

Pune Crime: Astrologer Robbed Of ₹95,001 During Fake Consultation In Koregaon Park

Pune Crime: Man Stabs Brother-in-Law Following Repeated Pleas To Quit Drinking

Pune Crime: Man Stabs Brother-in-Law Following Repeated Pleas To Quit Drinking

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Roof Collapse At Government Girls Hostel in Wakad Injures Student

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Roof Collapse At Government Girls Hostel in Wakad Injures Student