Pune: Work For Vishrantwadi Chowk Flyover To Begin Soon; Project To Resolve Traffic Issue In Dhanori

The Pune Municipal Corporation has given the green light to a 62 crore proposal for a flyover at Vishrantwadi Chowk on Alandi Road.

This flyover aims to alleviate the traffic congestion issue at Dr Mukundrao Ambedkar Chowk (Vishrantwadi Chowk). Once completed, it will greatly improve the commute for those using Alandi Road, Dhanori Road, and Airport Road.

The funding for the flyover has been approved in the estimate committee meeting of the civic body. Wadgaonsheri MLA Sunil Tingre, who has been advocating for the project in his constituency to relieve traffic congestion, has confirmed that work will commence soon, followed by the tender process for the bridge construction.

