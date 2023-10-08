Attention Punekars! Pune Airport Cab Drivers Announce Strike Tomorrow |

Cab drivers at Pune Airport have unanimously decided to suspend their services on Monday, October 9, causing significant inconvenience to travellers. Approximately 400 drivers plan to participate in the strike, during which they intend to voice their concerns to the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The primary issue prompting this strike is the disparity in fares between cab and autorickshaw rides. Cab drivers argue that they receive only ₹12 per kilometer, while autorickshaw drivers earn ₹17 for the same distance.

Additionally, the drivers claim that cab companies such as Ola and Uber impose higher commissions on their earnings. While drivers provide both the vehicles and passenger services, ride-sharing platforms primarily handle customer acquisition, resulting in the imposition of greater commissions.

The potential impact of this strike should not be underestimated, considering that Pune Airport serves approximately 15,000 passengers daily. To cater to these travellers, approximately 100 cabs depart from Aeromall every hour. Given these statistics, it is estimated that around 5,000 passengers could potentially be affected by the strike.

