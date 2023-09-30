Pune: Major Fire Breaks Out At Three Factories In Dhayari |

Pune: A major fire erupted at three workshops in the Dhayari area on Sinhagad Road on Saturday afternoon, leading to the destruction of factory materials and raw goods. Fortunately, a catastrophic incident was averted as the factories were closed for the day.

Residents promptly alerted the fire brigade upon witnessing dense plumes of smoke emanating from one of the factories around 12:30pm. Multiple teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) were swiftly dispatched in response.

An official reported, "Eight fire brigade vehicles, along with a tanker, rushed to the scene in a rapid response. The PMRDA team also arrived promptly to provide support."

Under the expert guidance of fire brigade officers Ramesh Gangad, Prakash Gore, Gajanan Pathrudkar, and Prabhakar Umratkar, the fire brigade personnel successfully brought the blaze under control within just one hour.

Fire brigade officials revealed that among the three workshops that caught fire, one stored materials for making panipuri, while the other two contained batteries and machine spare parts.

Furthermore, they announced that a comprehensive investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of damage sustained by the affected factories.

