Pune Metro Rakes In ₹1.41 Cr During Ganeshotsav, Records 9.61 Lakh Riders |

During the Ganeshotsav, residents of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad overwhelmingly chose the metro as their mode of transportation. The data reveals that an impressive 9.61 lakh riders opted for the metro, resulting in a substantial revenue of ₹1.41 crore generated during the period from Ganesh Chaturthi on September 18 to Anant Chaturdashi on September 28.

The data indicates that a total of 4,05,280 passengers commuted between Pimpri-Chinchwad and Civil Court stations, contributing to a revenue of ₹63,23,718. Additionally, 5,56,082 individuals travelled between Vanaz and Ruby Hall Clinic stations, generating an income of ₹77,47,336.

Moreover, September 28 marked a remarkable day as it recorded a ridership of 1,63,227 and earned ₹25,48,384, setting one of the highest records for revenue and ridership in September. On this day, the metro extended its service until 2am in light of Ganpati Visarjan festivities.

However, it's worth noting that the ridership and revenue for this period still fall behind the figures recorded on August 15 (Independence Day). On that day alone, the Pune Metro registered 1,69,512 riders and revenue of ₹30,63,350.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)