Pune: Clash Between Two Groups In Purandar's Ravadewadi Leaves One Dead, Three Injured

Pune: A heated argument escalated into violence in Ravadewadi, Purandar, resulting in one fatality and three serious injuries. The incident occurred when two groups clashed, though the exact cause remains unclear.

Tragically, 32-year-old Sachin Dilip Rawde lost his life during the altercation, while Yash Rajendra Rawde, Tanaji Nivrithi Rawde, and Omkar Rawde suffered severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Police have detained three individuals in connection with the incident and are actively searching for additional suspects with the assistance of specialised teams. The motives behind the confrontation and the murder are still under investigation by the Saswad police.

In a separate incident during a Ganapati procession in Pune, a quarrel between two groups led to stone-pelting, resulting in injuries to women and children. Further details on this incident are awaited.

