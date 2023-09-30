Pune: Son Of Retired Cop Brutally Killed On Sinhagad Road | Picture for representation

Pune was rocked by a horrifying incident on Friday night when Vijay Dhume, the son of a retired police officer, tragically lost his life near Hotel Dawat and Quality Lodge on Sinhagad Road around 7pm. The brutal murder has sent shockwaves through the community, raising questions about residents' safety and security.

Responding swiftly to the crime scene, senior police officials from both the Sinhagad Road Police Station and the Crime Branch launched an intense investigation into this heinous act. Police are meticulously analysing CCTV footage from the area in hopes of identifying the culprits responsible for this assault.

Preliminary reports suggest that Dhume fell victim to an ambush by four to five assailants as he left Quality Lodge. Armed with canes and sticks, the attackers unleashed a merciless assault, leaving the victim in a pool of blood and tragically ending his life on the spot.