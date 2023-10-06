Pune Metro Introduces ‘One Pune Vidyarthi Pass’ For Students: Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

Pune Metro Introduces ‘One Pune Vidyarthi Pass’ For Students | Anand Chaini

In an effort to simplify and economise student commuting, Pune Metro has introduced the 'One Pune Vidyarthi Pass.' To kick off the launch, Pune Metro is offering the first 10,000 cards free of charge to students on a first-come, first-served basis.



Powered by HDFC Bank's National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) prepaid system, the 'One Pune Vidyarthi Pass' provides contactless transactions with fare calculations based on entry and exit taps, limited to ₹2,000 per transaction, and up to 20 contactless transactions per day. For recharging or topping up, users can add funds to their passes at station counters, digital kiosks, or online through the 'One Pune Card' customer portal.



Following the initial offer, the pass will feature a transparent fee structure to ensure affordability and accessibility for students. The card issuance fee is set at ₹150, with an annual fee of ₹75. When loading or topping up the card, a fee of 1.8% of the recharge value is applied, not exceeding ₹12. For card replacement or re-issuance, a fee of ₹150 is incurred. The pass offers the convenience of balance inquiry without any additional charge. It should be noted that all fees and charges mentioned above exclude GST and are subject to the terms and conditions outlined by the Pune Metro Rail Project.

Speaking during the 'One Pune Vidyarthi Pass' launch, Shravan Hardikar, the Managing Director of Pune Metro, expressed, "This marks a significant leap forward, with the goal of not only making student commuting cost-effective but also ensuring safety, comfort, and efficiency. This initiative allows students to dedicate more time to their studies and hobbies by reducing travel-related hassles. It's more than just a travel solution; it's a student's ultimate companion."



Key features of the 'One Pune Vidyarthi Pass'



1. Swift and secure contactless payment: The pass enables commuters to enjoy fast and secure contactless payments, streamlining the travel experience.



2. Nationwide usability: The card can be utilised at any NCMC-enabled metro station across India, facilitating seamless travel for students.





3. Offline wallet functionality: With an offline wallet feature, users can securely store money and make swift contactless payments during transit.



4. Simplified issuance process: Students can instantly obtain the pass at any Pune metro station by scanning the QR code, completing an E-form, and verifying their identity with relevant documents such as a valid student ID card or a bonafide certificate for the current academic year.



5. User-friendly management: The pass can be effortlessly managed through a dedicated portal, allowing users to load funds, check balances, set limits, and block or unblock the card.



6. 30% discount on ticketing transactions: Passholders will enjoy a flat 30% discount on all ticketing transactions on Pune Metro.





Requirements for obtaining the 'One Pune Vidyarthi Pass'



1. Age limit: The pass is available to students aged 13 years and older.



2. Documentary proof: Students are required to provide a valid government-issued student ID card (up to graduation level) or a bonafide certificate for the current academic year.



3. For minors (13-18 years): In cases where a PAN card is unavailable, students can complete an E-form with the last four digits of their Aadhar card number, along with the guardian's details.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)