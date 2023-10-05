 Pune Airport New Terminal: Will PM Modi Come For Inauguration? Here's What We Know So Far
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Pune, where he inaugurated extended Pune Metro routes, had triggered speculation about his potential candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Pune.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 07:09 PM IST
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport, Pune residents are awaiting news of his potential visit to inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) at Pune Airport, Lohegaon. 

The NITB was scheduled to become operational in October, and earlier reports hinted at a possible visit by PM Modi for the inauguration. However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding his visit or the inauguration date. Despite a recent review meeting held by Chandrakant Patil, the Minister of Higher and Technical Education, no official announcements have been made by the BJP's city unit, the Airport Authority of India, or the PMO.

PM Modi to contest Lok Sabha polls from Pune?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Pune, where he inaugurated extended Pune Metro routes, had triggered speculation about his potential candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Pune. In response to this speculation, local BJP leader Sanjay Kakade has written a letter to the Prime Minister, suggesting that he consider contesting for elections from Pune. Kakade even drew a parallel to the BJP's remarkable success in Uttar Pradesh, where they secured victory in 90 per cent of the seats by contesting all of them when PM Modi contested from Varanasi. He said he believes that a similar electoral strategy could yield favourable results in Pune.

