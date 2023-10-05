Pune's Mahatma Phule Mandai Turns 138: A Walk Through Time |

The largest retail market for fresh vegetables in Pune, Mahatma Phule Mandai, celebrated its 138th anniversary on October 5. Join us on a journey through its rich history.

- During the early years of British rule, the market was held outside the Shaniwar Wada and was later moved indoors by the Pune Municipal Corporation (then known as Poona Municipality).

- Construction of the grand Gothic-style structure began in 1882 and was completed in four years. It features stone and wood carvings, an octagonal design with eight entrances and exits.

- Walter Ducat, Vasudeo Kanitkar, and engineer Narso Ramchandra Godbole played crucial roles in designing and constructing the market building. The total cost of construction amounted to ₹2.30 lakh.

- The market was inaugurated by Lord Reay, who was serving as the Governor of Bombay at the time, and it was initially named Lord Reay Market.

- In 1938, the market was renamed Mahatma Phule Mandai in honor of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, a prominent social reformer in India.

- The building served as PMC's main office until 1966. The first-floor hall was used for general body meetings, while various departments had offices in other rooms.

- An additional attraction at the Mahatma Phule Mandai is the famous Sharada Ganpati.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)