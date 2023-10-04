Pune: Vaishali Hotel Owner Lodges FIR Against Husband; Here's Why | File Image

The famous Vaishali Hotel owner on Fergusson Road in Pune has become the victim of a fraud scheme orchestrated by her own husband, resulting in a police complaint being filed at the Deccan Police Station. Nikita Jagannath Shetty, a 34-year-old resident of Shivajinagar, Pune, has lodged a complaint against her husband, Vishwajit Vinayak Jadhav and manager at Kotak Mahindra Bank's Yerwada branch. Nikita has alleged that her husband took a loan of 97.5 Lakh by mortgaging her flat.

The alleged fraudulent activities occurred at the office of Nikita Hospitality LLP on Fergusson Road, spanning from December 7, 2022, until the present.

Dispute over ownership of Vaishali Hotel

Nikita Shetty and Vishwajit Jadhav, who are husband and wife, are embroiled in a dispute over the ownership of Vaishali Hotel. Both parties have filed complaints against each other with the police, resulting in an ongoing legal battle.

The husband, Vishwajit, allegedly conducted secret meetings with a mutual bank official at Nikita Hospitality LLP's office on Ferguson Street without Nikita's knowledge. During these meetings, fake documents were created, bearing the complainant's forged signatures and falsely representing them as genuine. This fraudulent scheme resulted in a substantial financial loss to Nikita as he took a loan on those documents.

Upon receiving Nikita's complaint, the Deccan Police registered a case and categorically labelled it as a Financial Crimes Suspect, initiating further investigations into the matter.

