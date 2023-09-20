Pune: PMC Takes Down Illegal Constructions At Hotel Vaishali | File Image

Hotel Vaishali, a renowned South Indian restaurant located on Fergusson College Road in Pune, has once again made headlines, this time for unauthorised construction.

On Wednesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out the demolition of certain illegally erected structures at the hotel, resulting in the reclamation of a substantial area in the vicinity.

This action is consistent with the PMC's commitment to enforcing urban planning regulations and promoting structured development within the city.

A few months ago, the hotel garnered attention due to issues related to its ownership.

