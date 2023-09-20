 Pune: PMC Takes Down Illegal Constructions At Hotel Vaishali
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC Takes Down Illegal Constructions At Hotel Vaishali

Pune: PMC Takes Down Illegal Constructions At Hotel Vaishali

A few months ago, the hotel garnered attention due to issues related to its ownership

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMC Takes Down Illegal Constructions At Hotel Vaishali | File Image

Hotel Vaishali, a renowned South Indian restaurant located on Fergusson College Road in Pune, has once again made headlines, this time for unauthorised construction.

On Wednesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out the demolition of certain illegally erected structures at the hotel, resulting in the reclamation of a substantial area in the vicinity.

This action is consistent with the PMC's commitment to enforcing urban planning regulations and promoting structured development within the city.

A few months ago, the hotel garnered attention due to issues related to its ownership.

Read Also
Ganesh Chaturthi: 31,000 Women Chant 'Atharvashirsha' At Pune's Famous Dagdusheth Ganapati Pandal...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Dagdusheth To Bhausaheb Rangari: Pune's Ganeshotsav In Pictures

From Dagdusheth To Bhausaheb Rangari: Pune's Ganeshotsav In Pictures

Pune: MahaRERA cracks whip on 89 builders

Pune: MahaRERA cracks whip on 89 builders

Pimpri-Chinchwad: ATS Apprehends Three Bangladeshi Nationals In Moshi

Pimpri-Chinchwad: ATS Apprehends Three Bangladeshi Nationals In Moshi

Ganeshotsav 2023: Use Of Drone Restricted By Pune Police

Ganeshotsav 2023: Use Of Drone Restricted By Pune Police

Pune: PMC Takes Down Illegal Constructions At Hotel Vaishali

Pune: PMC Takes Down Illegal Constructions At Hotel Vaishali