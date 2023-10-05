WATCH: AAP Supporters Detained In Pune Amidst Protest Against Sanjay Singh's Arrest At CBI Office In City

Party members gathered in front of the Vishrantwadi police station. |

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and supporters, rallying against the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Pune, were apprehended by the Vishrantwadi police. Protests by AAP have surged across India following Singh's arrest on Wednesday. In the national capital, AAP workers gathered at the party's office, demanding Singh's immediate release.

Prominent leaders of AAP, including Pune city chief Sudarshan Jagdale, criticised the BJP and called for the release of Sanjay Singh. They were detained and later released as more party members gathered in front of the police station.

"Attempt to stifle Sanjay Singh"

Speaking with the Free Press Journal, AAP's Maharashtra spokesperson, Mukund Kirdat, accused the Centre of attempting to stifle Sanjay Singh through his arrest. He suggested that the BJP's apprehension of potential losses in upcoming elections drove such tactics and challenged the party and the Central government to take action against NCP leaders "entangled" in corruption or investigate the Vyapam Scam.

AAP supporters previously mounted a significant protest in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in response to ED raids conducted at Sanjay Singh's residence.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal decried Singh's arrest as completely illegal, citing Modi ji's nervousness. He expressed concerns that more opposition leaders would face arrest before the elections.

Sanjay Singh's arrest followed an extensive questioning session by ED officials at his Delhi residence in a case related to liquor policy. Notably, he is the third prominent AAP leader to be arrested by a central agency, following Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

