Amrit Bharat Scheme: Pune's Talegaon Station Transformation Progresses Rapidly; See Pics

The redevelopment of Talegaon station, as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, is making substantial progress, according to Central Railway authorities. This significant nationwide initiative, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6, aims to transform and modernize a total of 1309 railway stations across India, with 76 stations falling under the purview of Central Railway.

Among these stations, sixteen are part of Central Railway's Pune division, with Akurdi, Talegaon, and Kolhapur being the initial phase's focus. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is designed to cater to long-term master planning, ensuring that the redevelopment aligns with the evolving needs and patronage of each station.

#AmritStationUpdates



🟩Talegaon station, Pune div-

Total cost- 38.54 Crs.



✅Foundation work for platform cover over shed under progress

✅Levelling and foundation work for soft upgradation works under progress

✅Toilet block construction under progress



➡️12 mtr wide FOB

➡️3… pic.twitter.com/y8FgzQBMOS — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 6, 2023

Talegaon station work progress updates.. pic.twitter.com/9PWc3rWKSA — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 6, 2023

Here's how the station will be redeveloped

The scope of work under this ambitious scheme encompasses various improvements, including the construction of new station buildings, upgrading facades, enhancement of circulating areas, providing better platforms with shelters, installing multiple wide-foot overbridges, lifts, and escalators. Lighting will be improved, restroom facilities upgraded, waiting rooms expanded, and cafes introduced. Furthermore, the interiors of these stations will see enhancements to create a more welcoming and functional environment for passengers.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)