Amrit Bharat Scheme: Pune's Talegaon Station Transformation Progresses Rapidly; See Pics

The redevelopment of Talegaon station, as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, is making substantial progress, according to Central Railway authorities. This significant nationwide initiative, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6, aims to transform and modernize a total of 1309 railway stations across India, with 76 stations falling under the purview of Central Railway.
Among these stations, sixteen are part of Central Railway's Pune division, with Akurdi, Talegaon, and Kolhapur being the initial phase's focus. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is designed to cater to long-term master planning, ensuring that the redevelopment aligns with the evolving needs and patronage of each station.
Here's how the station will be redeveloped
The scope of work under this ambitious scheme encompasses various improvements, including the construction of new station buildings, upgrading facades, enhancement of circulating areas, providing better platforms with shelters, installing multiple wide-foot overbridges, lifts, and escalators. Lighting will be improved, restroom facilities upgraded, waiting rooms expanded, and cafes introduced. Furthermore, the interiors of these stations will see enhancements to create a more welcoming and functional environment for passengers.
(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)