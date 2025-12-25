 Pune: Intense Competition For Deputy Council President Posts In Lonavala & Talegaon; Lobbying Begins At MLA Sunil Shelke’s Doorstep
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Intense Competition For Deputy Council President Posts In Lonavala & Talegaon; Lobbying Begins At MLA Sunil Shelke’s Doorstep

Pune: Intense Competition For Deputy Council President Posts In Lonavala & Talegaon; Lobbying Begins At MLA Sunil Shelke’s Doorstep

Since the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) holds clear dominance in both towns, the final decision rests in the hands of Maval MLA Sunil Shelke. Aspirants for these posts have already begun their lobbying to secure the spot

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
NCP MLA Sunil Shelke | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Although the dust from the Municipal Council election results has settled in Maharashtra, the struggle for power equations has gained real momentum. In the two key towns of Lonavala and Talegaon Dabhade in the Maval Tehsil of Pune District, there is immense political competition regarding who will be crowned the Deputy President (Upanagaradhyaksha).

Since the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) holds clear dominance in both towns, the final decision rests in the hands of Maval MLA Sunil Shelke. Aspirants for these posts have already begun their lobbying to secure the spot.

In the Lonavala Municipal Council, the NCP secured a landslide victory by winning 16 out of 27 seats. Surprisingly, 15 out of the 16 elected councillors are ‘new faces’. As a result, all eyes are on whether the party leadership will give a chance to new blood or entrust the responsibility of the Deputy President post to the lone experienced councillor.

Read Also
Pune Municipal Elections: AAP's Dhananjay Benkar Only Candidate To File Nomination So Far
article-image

The competition for the chairmanship of various committees is also heating up, with an increasing number of people visiting the house of MLA Sunil Shelke to seek favour.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Work Halted In BKC Over Air Pollution Violations
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Work Halted In BKC Over Air Pollution Violations
Ashes 2025: Boxing Day Test Match Preview; When And Where To Watch Live From MCG, England & Australia Probable Playing XI And More
Ashes 2025: Boxing Day Test Match Preview; When And Where To Watch Live From MCG, England & Australia Probable Playing XI And More
Mumbai News: BMC Elections Trigger Public Healthcare Crisis As 80 Per Cent Of Health Staff Deployed On Poll Duty
Mumbai News: BMC Elections Trigger Public Healthcare Crisis As 80 Per Cent Of Health Staff Deployed On Poll Duty
Tulinj Police Crack Nalasopara East Murder Case, Arrest Main Accused And Detain Juvenile After Brutal Temple-Area Stabbing
Tulinj Police Crack Nalasopara East Murder Case, Arrest Main Accused And Detain Juvenile After Brutal Temple-Area Stabbing

‘Triangular’ Struggle in Talegaon; Three Names in the Lead

The political scenario in Talegaon Dabhade is quite intriguing. Although the President is from the BJP, the NCP is superior in terms of the number of councillors, with 18 seats. Therefore, it is clear that the posts of Deputy President and Committee Chairpersons will remain with the NCP.

Currently, three strong contenders are being discussed for the post. This includes Councillor Sandeep Shelke, who is backed by extensive experience in administrative work.

Read Also
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Launches Heartfelt ‘Dear Mom & Dad, Please Vote’ School Campaign Ahead Of...
article-image

Another name being discussed is Sudam Shelke, the brother of Maval MLA Sunil Shelke, whose claim to the post is considered strong as he won by a record-breaking margin. Sangeeta Khalde is also in contention; her political journey, marked by years of struggle, has earned her recognition from the party high command.

Experience vs. Loyalty Test in Lonavala

In Talegaon, 21 out of 28 councillors are stepping into the house for the first time. Given this lack of experience, veteran councillors might be given opportunities as committee chairpersons to run the administration effectively.

There are also rumours that Ganesh Kakade has been promised the president’s post for the subsequent 2.5-year term. As a result, MLA Sunil Shelke will have to perform a major balancing act while accommodating other loyalists.

Read Also
Pune: Will Prashant Jagtap Join Congress Or Shiv Sena (UBT)? Political Circles Abuzz After NCP-SP...
article-image

Even though the Mahayuti alliance exists in both towns, the real reins of power are in the hands of the NCP. There are whispers that the MLA has already prepared a ‘formula’ regarding who will be made Deputy President and for how long. The final decision is expected to be officially sealed in the next three to four days, likely ending the suspense.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Inflow Of Newcomers, Fear Of Being Sidelined? PCMC Former Deputy Mayor Files Nomination...

Pune: Inflow Of Newcomers, Fear Of Being Sidelined? PCMC Former Deputy Mayor Files Nomination...

Pune Excise Dept Tightens Grip: Major Liquor Rackets Busted In Camp And Hinjawadi Ahead Of New Year

Pune Excise Dept Tightens Grip: Major Liquor Rackets Busted In Camp And Hinjawadi Ahead Of New Year

Pune: Intense Competition For Deputy Council President Posts In Lonavala & Talegaon; Lobbying Begins...

Pune: Intense Competition For Deputy Council President Posts In Lonavala & Talegaon; Lobbying Begins...

Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Project 93% Complete: Check Photos; Smart Features

Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Project 93% Complete: Check Photos; Smart Features

State Prize-Winning Painting By Nashik Teacher Earns Place In Zimbabwe Art Museum

State Prize-Winning Painting By Nashik Teacher Earns Place In Zimbabwe Art Museum