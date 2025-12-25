Pune: Intense Competition For Deputy Council President Posts In Lonavala & Talegaon; Lobbying Begins At MLA Sunil Shelke’s Doorstep

NCP MLA Sunil Shelke | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Although the dust from the Municipal Council election results has settled in Maharashtra, the struggle for power equations has gained real momentum. In the two key towns of Lonavala and Talegaon Dabhade in the Maval Tehsil of Pune District, there is immense political competition regarding who will be crowned the Deputy President (Upanagaradhyaksha).

Since the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) holds clear dominance in both towns, the final decision rests in the hands of Maval MLA Sunil Shelke. Aspirants for these posts have already begun their lobbying to secure the spot.

In the Lonavala Municipal Council, the NCP secured a landslide victory by winning 16 out of 27 seats. Surprisingly, 15 out of the 16 elected councillors are ‘new faces’. As a result, all eyes are on whether the party leadership will give a chance to new blood or entrust the responsibility of the Deputy President post to the lone experienced councillor.

The competition for the chairmanship of various committees is also heating up, with an increasing number of people visiting the house of MLA Sunil Shelke to seek favour.

‘Triangular’ Struggle in Talegaon; Three Names in the Lead

The political scenario in Talegaon Dabhade is quite intriguing. Although the President is from the BJP, the NCP is superior in terms of the number of councillors, with 18 seats. Therefore, it is clear that the posts of Deputy President and Committee Chairpersons will remain with the NCP.

Currently, three strong contenders are being discussed for the post. This includes Councillor Sandeep Shelke, who is backed by extensive experience in administrative work.

Another name being discussed is Sudam Shelke, the brother of Maval MLA Sunil Shelke, whose claim to the post is considered strong as he won by a record-breaking margin. Sangeeta Khalde is also in contention; her political journey, marked by years of struggle, has earned her recognition from the party high command.

Experience vs. Loyalty Test in Lonavala

In Talegaon, 21 out of 28 councillors are stepping into the house for the first time. Given this lack of experience, veteran councillors might be given opportunities as committee chairpersons to run the administration effectively.

There are also rumours that Ganesh Kakade has been promised the president’s post for the subsequent 2.5-year term. As a result, MLA Sunil Shelke will have to perform a major balancing act while accommodating other loyalists.

Even though the Mahayuti alliance exists in both towns, the real reins of power are in the hands of the NCP. There are whispers that the MLA has already prepared a ‘formula’ regarding who will be made Deputy President and for how long. The final decision is expected to be officially sealed in the next three to four days, likely ending the suspense.