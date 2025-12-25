Pune Municipal Elections: AAP's Dhananjay Benkar Only Candidate To File Nomination So Far | Facebook

On the second day of filing nominations for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, only one nomination paper was submitted across the city. The sole application was filed by Aam Aadmi Party candidate and city president Dhananjay Benkar from Ward No. 34. No nominations were filed in the remaining 40 wards on Wednesday.

Despite the low number of nominations filed, there was significant interest in the process, with a total of 3,551 nomination papers sold on the day. The deadline for filing nominations is December 30.

According to election officials, the highest number of nomination papers were sold from the Hadapsar–Mundhwa regional office, where 429 forms were issued. In contrast, the Kondhwa–Yewalewadi office recorded the lowest sale, with 88 nomination papers sold.

Meanwhile, aspirants have begun applying to the municipal corporation for No Objection Certificates (NOCs), which are mandatory for contesting the elections. Political parties are expected to announce their candidate lists from Friday, following which a rush is anticipated to file nominations over the next three days: Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

However, concerns have been raised over alleged harassment during the NOC process. Several aspiring candidates have complained of pressure from municipal officials, particularly at the Dhole Patil Road regional office. Allegations include unwarranted action against advertisement boards that fall within Pune Cantonment limits and the imposition of illegal fines.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Milind Ahire alleged that extortion is taking place during the issuance of NOCs and warned that a protest would be launched if the matter is not addressed.

Region-wise number of nomination papers sold:

• Yerawada–Kalas–Dhanori: 400

• Nagar Road–Vadgaonsheri: 381

• Kothrud–Bavdhan: 272

• Aundh–Baner: 168

• Shivajinagar–Ghole Road: 206

• Dhole Patil Road: 216

• Hadapsar–Mundhwa: 429

• Wanawadi–Ramtekdi: 192

• Bibwewadi: 200

• Bhawani Peth: 258

• Kasba–Vishrambaug Wada: 124

• Warje–Karvenagar: 172

• Sinhagad Road: 213

• Dhankawadi–Sahakarnagar: 232

• Kondhwa–Yewalewadi: 88

With the nomination deadline approaching and party lists awaited, election activity in Pune is expected to intensify in the coming days.