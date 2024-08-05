Pune: Heavy Vehicles Banned At 30 Locations Until August 12; Full List Inside

Late on Sunday, the Pune City Traffic Police issued a notification through its X (formerly Twitter) handle imposing a temporary ban on heavy vehicles from 9am to 10pm at 30 key locations throughout the city. This measure has been taken due to severe traffic congestion caused by heavy rains and deteriorated road conditions. The ban will be in place until August 12 and will not apply to heavy vehicles involved in emergency services.
The 30 locations are as follows:
1. Sancheti Chowk
2. Paud Phata Chowk
3. Rajaram Bridge
4. Dandekar Bridge
5. Nilayam Bridge
6. Savarkar Putala Chowk
7. Laxmi Narayan Cinema Chowk
8. Seven Loves Chowk
9. Pandol Apartment Chowk
10. Khane Maruti Chowk
11. Power House Chowk
12. RTO Chowk
13. Patil Estate Chowk
14. Bremen Chowk
15. Shastri Nagar
16. Ambedkar Chowk
17. Chandrama Chowk
18. Mundhwa Chowk
19. Noble Chowk
20. Lullanagar to Bhairobanala Chowk
21. Lullanagar to Golibar Maidan
22. Lullanagar to Gangadham
23. Pushpa Mangal Chowk
24. Rajas Society
25. Poultry Chowk
26. Undri
27. Pisoli
28. Handewadi
29. Abhimanashree Chowk, Baner Road
30. Abhimanashree Chowk, Pashan Road