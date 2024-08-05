Pune: Heavy Vehicles Banned At 30 Locations Until August 12; Full List Inside |

Late on Sunday, the Pune City Traffic Police issued a notification through its X (formerly Twitter) handle imposing a temporary ban on heavy vehicles from 9am to 10pm at 30 key locations throughout the city. This measure has been taken due to severe traffic congestion caused by heavy rains and deteriorated road conditions. The ban will be in place until August 12 and will not apply to heavy vehicles involved in emergency services.

The 30 locations are as follows:

1. Sancheti Chowk

2. Paud Phata Chowk

3. Rajaram Bridge

4. Dandekar Bridge

5. Nilayam Bridge

6. Savarkar Putala Chowk

7. Laxmi Narayan Cinema Chowk

8. Seven Loves Chowk

9. Pandol Apartment Chowk

10. Khane Maruti Chowk

11. Power House Chowk

12. RTO Chowk

13. Patil Estate Chowk

14. Bremen Chowk

15. Shastri Nagar

16. Ambedkar Chowk

17. Chandrama Chowk

18. Mundhwa Chowk

19. Noble Chowk

20. Lullanagar to Bhairobanala Chowk

21. Lullanagar to Golibar Maidan

22. Lullanagar to Gangadham

23. Pushpa Mangal Chowk

24. Rajas Society

25. Poultry Chowk

26. Undri

27. Pisoli

28. Handewadi

29. Abhimanashree Chowk, Baner Road

30. Abhimanashree Chowk, Pashan Road