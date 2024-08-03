 Pune: Puja Khedkar's Mother Manorama Released From Yerawada Central Jail After Bail In Land Dispute Case; VIDEO
Manorama Khedkar, mother of former probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, was released from Yerawada Central Jail on Saturday after the Pune Court granted her bail on August 2 in a criminal intimidation case related to a land dispute.

Updated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 10:25 PM IST
Pune (Maharashtra), August 3: Manorama Khedkar, mother of former probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, was released from Yerawada Central Jail on Saturday after the Pune Court granted her bail on August 2 in a criminal intimidation case related to a land dispute.

She was arrested by Pune rural police last month. The case was filed in the Paud police station. In July, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled the provisional candidature of Puja Khedkar and permanently debarred her from all future exams and selections.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Puja Khedkar and said the allegations against the accused are grave and serious, which require thorough investigation.

Custodial interrogation of the accused is required to unearth the whole conspiracy and to establish the involvement of the other persons involved in the conspiracy. In the present facts and circumstances, I am of the considered opinion that it is not a fit case to exercise discretionary powers of anticipatory bail in favour of the accused, Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala had said.

