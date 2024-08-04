Pune: Resident's Viral Video Highlights LPG Theft; Calls for Stricter Regulations and Citizen Vigilance |

Adding to existing concerns over theft of LPG from cylinders in the black market, a Punekar’s viral Facebook Live video has revealed underweight cylinders. This exposure has intensified worries about LPG fraud and prompted calls for stricter regulations. Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Mukund Kirdat has also urged citizens to weigh their cylinders upon delivery to prevent such fraud.

Kirdat raised concerns about underweight cylinders and warned citizens that thieves are using various methods to cheat consumers, including stealing LPG from cylinders, refilling them with water, and distributing underweight cylinders, which should be rejected.

An incident regarding this came to light when a resident of Karve Nagar used social media and Facebook Live to highlight the issue.

Advocate Dattatraya Bhange, an LPG consumer and resident of Karve Road, Kothrud, voiced serious concerns regarding underweight gas cylinders. He noted that during a recent visit to his gas distributor, he requested that his cylinder be weighed. Initially, the staff claimed there was no weighing scale available. However, after Bhange began a live broadcast on Facebook, a scale was produced, revealing that the cylinder was nearly one kilogram underweight. The video of this incident has since gone viral, receiving over one hundred thousand views.

Bhange calls for strict actions

Bhange expressed concern that this issue persists because most customers do not insist on weighing their cylinders. He called for strict action from authorities to prevent such exploitation.

To ensure transparency and fairness, Bhange emphasized that gas distributors should always carry a certified weighing scale in their delivery vehicles and show the cylinder's weight to the customer. Additionally, delivery workers should be in uniform. Adhering to these measures would guarantee a reliable supply for customers.

Kirdat urged the police and the Legal Metrology Department to investigate and address any instances of gas theft. He added, “The issue is that consumers are not aware and do not weigh the gas cylinders when they are delivered. Theft of 1 kg or half kg of LPG gas is often not recognizable to citizens, resulting in a loss of around ₹100. Citizens should be aware and always request to weigh the gas.”

Free Press Journal attempted to contact the Legal Metrology Department but was unable to connect.