Illegal Gas Refilling: 47 Cylinders Seized In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After massive damage caused to people’s lives and houses following a blast at a firecracker factory in Harda on Tuesday, the city police have become vigilant about fire crackers, explosives and gas filling. In two operations carried out in Jehangirabad and Talaiyya on Thursday and Friday, the police cracked down on illegal gas refilling and seized 47 gas cylinders.

According to Jehangirabad police, they raided a house in Afzal Colony on Thursday and caught Bhura, Mohammad Saleem and Sarim refilling the gas illegally. The police seized 32 cylinders of which 20 were filled and rest were empty.

On Friday noon, Talaiyya police raided a house in Ginnori Hathikhana from where they recovered 15 gas cylinders, which were being refilled. The police arrested accused Rashid Khan who operates a shop lose to his house, named Abdullah Flame Centre.

Four other cases have also been registered with regard to illegal refilling of gas cylinders in Piplani, Ashoka Garden, Nishatpura and Kolar.

Bhopal: Minor Drowns In Well In Kamla Nagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old girl from Guna who visited her grandfather’s house in Kamla Nagar fell into a well accidentally and drowned. The Kamla Nagar police said deceased was Chanda Valmiki.

On Friday noon, she was playing with a ball outside her grandfather’s house. The ball fell into a well located near her grandfather’s house. As she peeped inside the well to find the ball floating, she lost balance and fell into it. She drowned and died a few minutes later.

When other residents of the colony reached near the well and found her slippers outside the well, they peeped inside and discovered the body. The body has been sent for post-mortem.