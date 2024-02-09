Bhopal: Two Booked For Hacking Women To Death Over Dispute | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over a dispute that emerged over kids, five persons residing in Ayodhya Nagar area of the city barged into a house and killed a woman on late Wednesday night, the police said. They added that two brothers of the deceased woman were also attacked by perpetrators, who are undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital of the city. Search is on for the accused, they said.

Officials at Ayodhya Nagar police station aware of the incident said that the woman who was killed has been identified as Saroj Athiya (35). She used to reside in Ayodhya Nagar along with her husband Vinod and is survived by two kids named Razool (12) and Raja (14). Her younger son Razool had gone to the cricket ground located at close quarters to his house on Tuesday noon to play cricket, where he had a dispute with his friends named Chhotu, Mohan and Golu.

The trio’s kin identified as Prakash and Neelesh had thrashed Razool, over which Saroj approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police said they had arrested the duo, who had been released after getting bail on Wednesday.

Following this, the duo reached Saroj’s house on late Wednesday night along with three of their accomplices and attacked her using sharp-edged weapons such as axes and swords. During this, Saroj and two of her brothers named Vicky and Virendra were also present there. Saroj was hacked to death by all five perpetrators, while Vicky and Virendra sustained grievous injuries too.

Saroj’s husband Vinod was informed, who rushed home and referred the trio to the hospital. Saroj was declared dead on arrival, while her brothers have been hospitalised. According to police, Virendra is said to be in a critical condition and both of them are undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital.