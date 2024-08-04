Pune on Red Alert: Army Deployed, Extreme Rain Causes Severe Waterlogging, Evacuations from Low-Lying Areas Underway | PTI Photo

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Red Alert’ for extremely heavy rains in Pune district's ghat areas. The catchment areas of Khadakwasla, Pavana, Mulshi, and Chasakman dams are experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to full-capacity dams and necessitating large-scale water discharge.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has instructed the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Municipal Commissioners, and senior officials to ensure the safety of residents in flood-prone and low-lying areas of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and surrounding regions.

Currently, Pune is experiencing extremely heavy rain, with more severe rainfall expected tomorrow. Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Mulshi Dam, the reservoir level is at 606.60 meters as of 11 a.m. on Saturday, with a storage capacity of 547.014 MCM (96%).

Residents along riverbanks are advised to avoid entering the river and to move belongings or livestock from the riverbed. Discharge rates from the dams may increase if heavy rains continue, prompting caution for residents in flood-prone areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has reviewed the situation with the Pune Divisional Commissioner, Pune District Collector, and Municipal Commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. He has emphasized the need to contact the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for additional support if necessary.

Residents in flood-prone and low-lying areas are advised to seek shelter in safe locations. The local administration has been instructed to facilitate safe shelters and provide full assistance to those affected.

Army deployed in city

In the meantime, army personnel have been deployed in the inundated residential areas of Pune, including Dwarka Society on Sinhgad Road (Ekta Nagar area), following excess water release from the Khadakwasla dam on Sunday. The fire brigade has also evacuated some members of the Ekta Nagar society.

In the past two days, the ghat section in Pune district has received heavy rainfall. On July 25, several residential areas along the Mutha river on Sinhgad Road were marooned due to water discharge from the Khadakwasla dam amid heavy rains.