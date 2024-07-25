 Pune Rain Havoc: NDRF, Army Continue Rescue Operations; BJP Deploys 3,000 Workers, Opens Offices 24/7 (VIDEO)
Additionally, rescue operations are underway at a landslide site in Lavasa, where several bungalows have been impacted and three individuals are feared trapped.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 06:10 PM IST
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who visited the affected district, confirmed that Army teams have been stationed at Ekta Nagar on Sinhagad Road as a precaution. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are also actively involved.

Meanwhile, in response to the severe flooding in Pune caused by relentless heavy rains, the BJP has mobilised 3,000 workers to provide assistance. The Pune City BJP office and all offices of local representatives will also remain open around the clock for the next eight days to support affected residents.

Union Minister and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol informed that the residents in need of help can reach out to the BJP city office at helpline numbers 9066515656 or 9928814646. The intense rainfall has led to widespread damage in Pune, with at least four deaths reported and numerous homes and residential areas submerged.

Rescue operation continues in Lavasa and Tamhini

In one of Pune district's well-known tourist spots, Tamhini Ghat and Lavasa, landslides have caused significant disruption due to heavy rains. Traffic on the Raigad-Pune route at Tamhini Ghat was halted for several hours as debris from the landslide was cleared on Thursday.

In Lavasa, a planned city 65 km from Pune, over 453 mm of rain fell in a 24-hour period, leading to a landslide that struck three bungalows in Dasve village. Two caretakers were feared trapped under the debris. Rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local teams were underway, with Pune Collector Suhas Divase monitoring the efforts closely.

Separately, Shivaji Bahirat died when a landslide caused a roadside eatery to collapse at Tamhini Ghat. Another individual was injured in the incident.

