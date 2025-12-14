 Nearly 4,000 Polling Booths Planned for Pune Civic Body Voting
Nearly 4,000 Polling Booths Planned for Pune Civic Body Voting

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun preparations for its civic elections, which are scheduled to be held in January. As per Election Commission guidelines, one polling booth will be provided for every 900 voters. Based on this, a total of 3,946 polling booths will be created across the city.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Nearly 4,000 Polling Booths Planned for Pune Civic Body Voting

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun preparations for its civic elections, which are scheduled to be held in January. As per Election Commission guidelines, one polling booth will be provided for every 900 voters. Based on this, a total of 3,946 polling booths will be created across the city.

The total number of eligible voters for the PMC election is 35,51,469, including those registered up to July 1, 2025. These voters come from eight urban assembly constituencies, Kasba Peth, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Vadgaon Sheri, Pune Cantonment, Hadapsar, Parvati and Khadakwasla, as well as parts of Purandar, Shirur, Bhor and Velhe that fall within PMC limits.

article-image

Work is underway in finalising the voter list and identifying polling booth locations. Authorities are currently addressing objections to the voter list, correcting entries and removing duplicate names. Once the final voter list is published, polling booth-wise voter lists will be released.

Polling booth locations are being identified within the limits of PMC’s 15 ward offices. Schools, government and semi-government buildings will be the primary choices. If required, halls within housing societies will also be used. In areas where space remains insufficient, temporary polling booths made of tin sheds will be set up.

article-image

Officials said special care is being taken to ensure polling booths are located close to residential areas and are easily accessible to senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Site inspections are being conducted by assistant municipal commissioners, and a detailed report is expected within the next two days.

