Pune: Maha Metro Floats Tenders For 4.8-km Ramwadi-Wagholi Metro Line's First Phase | File Photo

Pune: Tenders have been invited for the first phase of the proposed Ramwadi-Wagholi metro line project of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MahaMetro), covering a 4.8-kilometre elevated stretch. MahaMetro has announced that this process will be completed within the next month, and tenders for the second phase will be invited in the new year. This will accelerate the Ramwadi to Wagholi elevated metro line, which is crucial for easing traffic congestion in the eastern parts of Pune.

Passengers travelling to the Pune International Airport, employees of the Kharadi IT Park, and commuters using the Yerawada, Wagholi, and Chandan Nagar routes face immense difficulties due to traffic congestion. Following a strong demand for a metro line on this route, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, announced the proposed metro extension to Kharadi and Wagholi in April 2025.

MahaMetro prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this project and submitted it to the state government, which has granted its approval. The central government has also approved this extension, sanctioning an estimated expenditure of Rs. 3,626 crore for the entire project.

However, the project was stalled because the route from Yerawada onwards to Kharadi and Wagholi falls under a state highway, where a proposed six-lane elevated road was planned. Since this work is being undertaken by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC), the path for MahaMetro's project has been cleared.

Atul Gadgil, Project Director of MahaMetro, informed, “The MahaMetro line will run above the MSIDC's six-lane bridge, and it has been confirmed that MahaMetro will develop this extension project itself. The 11.63-kilometre elevated Ramwadi to Wagholi line has been divided into two phases: the first phase is 4.8 kilometres long, and the second phase is 6.8 kilometres long. Tenders have been invited for the first phase and will be opened by the end of this month. The tender process for the second phase will be implemented urgently in the new year.”

Metro Expansion Overview

Total route length – 11.63 kilometres

First phase – 4.8 kilometers

Second phase – 6.83 kilometers

Total cost – ₹3,626 crore

Total stations – (11)

Viman Nagar, Somnath Nagar, Kharadi Bypass, Tuljabhavani, Ubale Nagar, Upper Kharadi Road, Wagheshwar Temple, Wagholi, Siddharth Nagar, Bakori Phata and Vitthalwadi

Maximum Benefit

This route is being extended from Ramwadi to Wagholi under the existing Metro Line 2 from Vanaz to Ramwadi. This will streamline east-west transportation. This line will connect Kharadi, Wagholi, and the IT hubs, commercial areas, and residential areas of East Pune. MahaMetro's Public Relations Officer, Chandrashekhar Tambvekar, claimed that this will ease traffic congestion on the Pune to Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) routes.