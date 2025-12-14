‘Pune Ring Road's Western Section To Be Ready By 2026, Eastern By 2028’: Minister Dada Bhuse |

“The eastern section of the ring road project, undertaken to alleviate traffic congestion in Pune city and its surrounding areas, will be completed by 2028, while the western section will be completed by 2026. In addition, the feasibility of the Hadapsar-Loni Kalbhor metro line is being examined,” Minister Dada Bhuse informed the Legislative Assembly.

MLA Rahul Kool had raised questions regarding the Pune ring road and other projects. MLAs Sunil Shelke and Abhijeet Patil also participated in the discussion on this matter of public importance.

“The administration has taken decisive steps to expedite important infrastructure projects in the district, including the Pune ring road. Work on nine out of twelve packages of the eastern ring road is progressing rapidly, while the remaining three packages are in the process of administrative approval. The tender process for these three packages will be completed before May next year, and the actual work will begin in October,” Bhuse said.

Other projects approved in Pune

The tender process for the elevated road from Hadapsar to Yavat has been initiated. The elevated road from Pune to Shirur has been approved by the cabinet. These works will be carried out by the state's 'MSIDC' department.

In addition, land acquisition has been completed for the Shirur-Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar greenfield project. An elevated road from Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur is also proposed, and the tender process for it is underway, Bhuse told the Legislative Assembly.

Metro line expedited

Maha Metro has approved a metro line of approximately 12 kilometres, and a detailed project report has been prepared for it. Officials have been ordered to hold a separate meeting to address technical difficulties such as flyovers and road crossings. A decision will be taken after examining the feasibility in this regard, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a monthly review of project permissions, land acquisition, and work progress, ensuring coordination across all departments, Bhuse said. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar informed that a meeting regarding the Solapur-Pune road has been held, and the work will be started immediately.