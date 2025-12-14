 ‘Pune Ring Road's Western Section To Be Ready By 2026, Eastern By 2028’: Minister Dada Bhuse
e-Paper Get App
HomePune‘Pune Ring Road's Western Section To Be Ready By 2026, Eastern By 2028’: Minister Dada Bhuse

‘Pune Ring Road's Western Section To Be Ready By 2026, Eastern By 2028’: Minister Dada Bhuse

“The eastern section of the ring road project, undertaken to alleviate traffic congestion in Pune city and its surrounding areas, will be completed by 2028, while the western section will be completed by 2026. In addition, the feasibility of the Hadapsar-Loni Kalbhor metro line is being examined,” Minister Dada Bhuse informed the Legislative Assembly.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
‘Pune Ring Road's Western Section To Be Ready By 2026, Eastern By 2028’: Minister Dada Bhuse |

“The eastern section of the ring road project, undertaken to alleviate traffic congestion in Pune city and its surrounding areas, will be completed by 2028, while the western section will be completed by 2026.  In addition, the feasibility of the Hadapsar-Loni Kalbhor metro line is being examined,” Minister Dada Bhuse informed the Legislative Assembly.

MLA Rahul Kool had raised questions regarding the Pune ring road and other projects. MLAs Sunil Shelke and Abhijeet Patil also participated in the discussion on this matter of public importance. 

“The administration has taken decisive steps to expedite important infrastructure projects in the district, including the Pune ring road. Work on nine out of twelve packages of the eastern ring road is progressing rapidly, while the remaining three packages are in the process of administrative approval. The tender process for these three packages will be completed before May next year, and the actual work will begin in October,” Bhuse said.

Read Also
‘New 130-Km Expressway To Cut Mumbai-Pune Journey To Just 90 Minutes’: Nitin Gadkari
article-image

Other projects approved in Pune

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Fans Gather Outside Brabourne, Wankhede Stadium Ahead Of Messi Visit In Mumbai
VIDEO: Fans Gather Outside Brabourne, Wankhede Stadium Ahead Of Messi Visit In Mumbai
Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC To Recognize Sonam Wangchuk's Himalayan Institute Of Alternatives
Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC To Recognize Sonam Wangchuk's Himalayan Institute Of Alternatives
Siliserh Lake & Kopra Reservoir Adds To The 96th Ramsar Sites; Here's Everything You Need To Know About India's Wetland
Siliserh Lake & Kopra Reservoir Adds To The 96th Ramsar Sites; Here's Everything You Need To Know About India's Wetland
FPIs Continue Equity Selling Spree In December As 2025 Outflows Touch Rs 1.6 Lakh Crore
FPIs Continue Equity Selling Spree In December As 2025 Outflows Touch Rs 1.6 Lakh Crore

The tender process for the elevated road from Hadapsar to Yavat has been initiated. The elevated road from Pune to Shirur has been approved by the cabinet. These works will be carried out by the state's 'MSIDC' department. 

In addition, land acquisition has been completed for the Shirur-Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar greenfield project. An elevated road from Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur is also proposed, and the tender process for it is underway, Bhuse told the Legislative Assembly.

Read Also
Jalgaon To Pune In Just 3 Hours With New Expressway Network: Nitin Gadkari
article-image

Metro line expedited

Maha Metro has approved a metro line of approximately 12 kilometres, and a detailed project report has been prepared for it. Officials have been ordered to hold a separate meeting to address technical difficulties such as flyovers and road crossings. A decision will be taken after examining the feasibility in this regard, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a monthly review of project permissions, land acquisition, and work progress, ensuring coordination across all departments, Bhuse said. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar informed that a meeting regarding the Solapur-Pune road has been held, and the work will be started immediately.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Pune Ring Road's Western Section To Be Ready By 2026, Eastern By 2028’: Minister Dada Bhuse

‘Pune Ring Road's Western Section To Be Ready By 2026, Eastern By 2028’: Minister Dada Bhuse

Pune: Maha Metro Floats Tenders For 4.8-km Ramwadi-Wagholi Metro Line's First Phase

Pune: Maha Metro Floats Tenders For 4.8-km Ramwadi-Wagholi Metro Line's First Phase

Nashik: Former Air Force Chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari To Head CHME Society

Nashik: Former Air Force Chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari To Head CHME Society

IMD Issues Cold Wave Warning As Nashik Shivers At 5.3°C

IMD Issues Cold Wave Warning As Nashik Shivers At 5.3°C

Nashik: Divisional Commissioner Directs Swift Action On Kumbh Mela Preparations

Nashik: Divisional Commissioner Directs Swift Action On Kumbh Mela Preparations