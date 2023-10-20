Pune: General Motors Employee Union Refuses To Conclude Strike Despite Minister Uday Samant's Visit |

A day after Minister For Industries Uday Samant met the members of the employee union of General Motors who are on protest, the union has said that it has not yet stopped its protest.

Uday Samant met the union members on October 19. Samant affirmed the state government's strong support for General Motors workers, emphasising the need for justice. He announced an upcoming meeting with General Motors and Hyundai to discuss improved packages for employees and options for those who decline the package.

During a visit to hunger-striking General Motors Employees Union workers in Talegaon Dabhade, Minister Samant underscored the government's role. He noted that this is a collective effort to secure justice and that the Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, is committed to addressing workers' concerns.

Read Also Pune: Training Aircraft Crashes In Baramati With Two Aboard

CM orders increase in the compensation package

The Chief Minister has instructed an increase in the compensation package offered by General Motors and plans to approach Hyundai to absorb affected workers. Minister Samant urged workers to play a coordinating role and expressed confidence that the government would mediate effectively.

In response to challenges faced by school-going children, educational institutions will be engaged to adopt a positive stance on fees. Banks will also be directed not to adopt unfair practices.

MP Srirang Barne supported the Chief Minister's stance on workers' welfare and called for increased industrial employment opportunities.

MLA Sunil Shelke acknowledged the hardships faced by workers due to the company's closure and urged workers to cooperate.

Former Minister of State Bala Bhegade expressed concern and echoed the workers' apprehensions about their future.

Strike started on October 2

The employee union of General Motors India initiated a chain hunger strike on October 2, demanding the transfer of all its workers to Hyundai Motor, which plans to acquire its manufacturing facility in Talegaon. The American automobile giant ceased selling its cars in India in 2017. The union had earlier accused the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government of not taking the issue of unemployment among thousands of auto firm workers seriously.

General Motors is selling its Talegaon plant to Hyundai Motor, but 1,000 permanent workers of General Motors are not being hired by the new company (Hyundai). As a result, thousands of workers are facing unemployment. The (state) government has repeatedly been requested for a meeting to address this issue, but it is not taking the labour issue seriously.

Read Also Pune Cops Nab Two 'Girlfriends' Of Drug Don Lalit Patil

Issue of 5,000 dependents

The union has also demanded that the state government should not grant any permissions to Hyundai without resolving the issue of these 1,000 employees and their 5,000 dependents.

After operating in India for over two decades, the American auto firm ceased selling its cars in the domestic market in 2017 as part of its global restructuring plan.

The Talegaon manufacturing facility has an installed capacity of approximately 1.3 lakh units annually.

The Korean automaker announced last month that it had signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire and assign identified assets related to General Motors India's Talegaon plant.

The company, which had in March of this year signed a term sheet to potentially acquire land, buildings, and certain manufacturing equipment at the Talegaon plant, said it plans to commence manufacturing operations at the unit in 2025.

It also stated that the completion of the acquisition and assignment of the Talegaon plant is subject to fulfilling certain conditions precedent and receiving regulatory approvals.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)