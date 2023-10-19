 Pune: Training Aircraft Crashes In Baramati With Two Aboard
The cause of the crash was not immediately known and further details were awaited

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 06:27 PM IST
Redbird Flight Training Academy |

Pune: A training aircraft with two people on board crashed near a village in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday evening, police said.

The pilot and one more person on board the plane, which belonged to a private flight training academy, were taken to a hospital, they said, without providing details about possible injuries to them in the crash in Baramati taluka of the western Maharashtra district.

"A training aircraft belonging to Redbird Institute (Redbird Flight Training Academy) crashed near Katfal village under Baramati taluka at around 5pm. The pilot and one more person, may be the co-pilot, were on board, and they were taken to a hospital," said Prabhakar More, inspector, Baramati police station.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known and further details were awaited.

