Pune: Miraculous Escape As Car Plunges Into 90-Foot Gorge In Varandha Ghat | FPJ

In a accident on Wednesday along the Pune to Mahad route, near Umbarde village at Varandha Ghat, a car veered off the road, plunging into a 90-foot-deep gorge. However, there were no casualties as the vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

According to available information, the car was en route to Mahad from Pune via the Varandha Ghat route. The driver, upon noticing smoke emanating from the car's engine, wisely halted in the ghat area and parked the vehicle. All passengers aboard the car disembarked safely. However, the parked car, positioned on a slope, began to roll towards the gorge, eventually falling inside the gorge.

