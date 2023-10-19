 Pune: Miraculous Escape As Car Plunges Into 90-Foot Gorge In Varandha Ghat
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Miraculous Escape As Car Plunges Into 90-Foot Gorge In Varandha Ghat

Pune: Miraculous Escape As Car Plunges Into 90-Foot Gorge In Varandha Ghat

According to available information, the car was en route to Mahad from Pune via the Varandha Ghat route.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Miraculous Escape As Car Plunges Into 90-Foot Gorge In Varandha Ghat | FPJ

In a accident on Wednesday along the Pune to Mahad route, near Umbarde village at Varandha Ghat, a car veered off the road, plunging into a 90-foot-deep gorge. However, there were no casualties as the vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

According to available information, the car was en route to Mahad from Pune via the Varandha Ghat route. The driver, upon noticing smoke emanating from the car's engine, wisely halted in the ghat area and parked the vehicle. All passengers aboard the car disembarked safely. However, the parked car, positioned on a slope, began to roll towards the gorge, eventually falling inside the gorge.

Read Also
Pune: Pundalik Lavhe Appointed City Vice President Of NCP's Sharad Pawar Faction
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PMPML Introduces 4 New Bus Routes Via Masulkar Colony

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PMPML Introduces 4 New Bus Routes Via Masulkar Colony

Pune: Four Individuals Booked In Suicide Case Of Rajan Khan's Son

Pune: Four Individuals Booked In Suicide Case Of Rajan Khan's Son

Pune: Training Aircraft Crashes In Baramati With Two Aboard

Pune: Training Aircraft Crashes In Baramati With Two Aboard

Pune: Miraculous Escape As Car Plunges Into 90-Foot Gorge In Varandha Ghat

Pune: Miraculous Escape As Car Plunges Into 90-Foot Gorge In Varandha Ghat

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe