Aurangabad Lok Sabha Contest: War Over Hindutva Stands on Fire Over Viral Video of Chadrakant Khaire Praising Muslims

Aurangabad Lok Sabha Contest: War Over Hindutva Stands On Fire Over Old Video of Chadrakant Khaire Praising Muslims |

Against the backdrop of the Lok Sabha – 2024 election, the war over the stand of Hindutva between the Mahayuti and the MVA leaders come to the fore in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

A video of the Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Chandrakant Khaire praising Muslims for maintaining peace during Ramnavmi and reciting Namaz for the peace of the country has gone viral. The video has become a hot topic of debate among the political arena.

However, the Mahayuti leaders have raised questions over his Hindutva stand. MLA Sanjay Shirsath said that Khaire has changed his stand regarding his Hindutva. If you see his earlier video, the video which has gone viral is completely different, Shirsat said.

Clarifying his statement in the video, Khaire said, whatever he said in the video is about maintaining peace and the people who have come together want the development of the city.

In the video, Khaire is seen saying that the Muslims have not pelted the Ram temple with a single stone during the Ramnavmi, which is commendable. "Several Hindus go to the Muslims who read the Namaz, five times a day. The ailing Hindus go to them and they then flow air from their mouth on the patients. Many patients have recovered from this practice," he allegedly said.

Kiradpura riot

Last year, stones were pelted on the Ram temple in Kiradpura and a severe riot broke out in the city. A group of youths had pelted stones on the police and also burnt police vehicles. The police had arrested around 86 accused in this connection. Most of these accused received the bail and the political leaders had helped them to get the bail.

Now, as the Lok Sabha elections are heading nearer, Khaire, who is known for his staunch stand for Hindutva earlier, has now taken a favourable stand for Muslims for gaining votes. He is visiting the houses of Muslims and addressing the meetings in the Muslim areas now, the opponents alleged.